Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Signature Bank worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6,271.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655,975 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 265.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,969,000 after acquiring an additional 713,190 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 59.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 983,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,133,000 after acquiring an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $37,330,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 42.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 834,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,802,000 after acquiring an additional 248,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ SBNY) opened at 125.37 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.53 and a 52-week high of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $316.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post $7.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/signature-bank-sbny-shares-bought-by-voya-investment-management-llc.html.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.