Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 7,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $867,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE DD) opened at 83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.34.

About E I Du Pont De Nemours And

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

