Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.05% of Shutterstock worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 76.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) opened at 34.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.44. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc (Shutterstock) is a global technology company that operates a two-sided marketplace for professionals to license content. The Company’s library of content includes digital imagery, which consists of licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications and video content, and commercial music, which consists of music tracks and sound effects and which is often used to complement digital imagery.

