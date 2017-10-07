Short Interest in TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) Declines By 29.6%

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,483 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 986,544 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 685.1% during the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 200,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 174,713 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 101.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,438,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 365.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 140.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,853,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 907,440 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIM Participacoes (TSU) opened at 18.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.55. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

