Short Interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Drops By 7.6%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,266,528 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 45,757,204 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,475,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Vetr upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.17 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited alerts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE TEVA) opened at 15.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company’s market cap is $16.20 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2,650.1% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 131,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Short Interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Drops By 7.6%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/short-interest-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-limited-teva-drops-by-7-6.html.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.