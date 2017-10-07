Short Interest in Sony Corp Ord (SNE) Drops By 36.3%

Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,316 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 1,524,354 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Sony Corp Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Sony Corp Ord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.60 to $39.93 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Corp Ord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.74 target price on shares of Sony Corp Ord in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sony Corp Ord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Get Sony Corp Ord alerts:

Shares of Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) opened at 37.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.75. Sony Corp Ord has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1,858.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,735.86 billion. Sony Corp Ord had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sony Corp Ord will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Waldron LP acquired a new position in Sony Corp Ord during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sony Corp Ord by 820.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 354,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Corp Ord by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Corp Ord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Corp Ord by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/short-interest-in-sony-corp-ord-sne-drops-by-36-3.html.

About Sony Corp Ord

Sony Corporation (Sony) is engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets, as well as game consoles and software. The Company’s segments include Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Imaging Products & Solutions, Home Entertainment & Sound, Devices, Pictures, Music, Financial Services and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Corp Ord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Corp Ord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.