Short Interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Drops By 45.4%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,546,555 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 8,334,180 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,381,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $98,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,528 shares in the company, valued at $740,427.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on RLJ. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) opened at 21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of focused-service and compact full-service hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 122 hotels with approximately 20,100 rooms, located in 21 states and the District of Columbia, and an interest in one mortgage loan secured by a hotel.

