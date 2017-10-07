Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Declines By 88.6%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,331 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 5,637,012 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get Easterly Government Properties Inc. alerts:

Shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) opened at 20.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 205.80 and a beta of 0.57. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Declines By 88.6%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/short-interest-in-easterly-government-properties-inc-dea-declines-by-88-6.html.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company leases its properties to such agencies through the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.