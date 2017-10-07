Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Given Buy Rating at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $435.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $375.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s Q3 2017 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $17.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $21.24 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) to a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $316.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.51.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) traded up 0.94% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.47. 717,767 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $239.48 and a 12-month high of $383.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.85 and its 200-day moving average is $339.05.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 63.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $100,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 7.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

