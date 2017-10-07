Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 26,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 412.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $120,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,518.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/shelton-capital-management-raises-holdings-in-hannon-armstrong-sustainable-infrastructure-capital-inc-hasi.html.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) opened at 23.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.