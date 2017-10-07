Shelton Capital Management Has $1.08 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas Corporation were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,266,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,607,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,804,000 after purchasing an additional 142,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,900,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,705,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,965,000 after purchasing an additional 288,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of Cintas Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of Cintas Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $267,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,018.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) opened at 149.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.28. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.07 and a 12 month high of $149.48.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Cintas Corporation had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Cintas Corporation’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post $5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

