Shamim Ruff Sells 11,500 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) SVP Shamim Ruff sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shamim Ruff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Shamim Ruff sold 12,138 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $521,569.86.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The stock’s market cap is $3.26 billion. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $58.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 350000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 772.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

