Severn Bancorp (SVBI) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.30

News coverage about Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) has trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Severn Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.6015663754983 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Severn Bancorp (SVBI) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 10,663 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.81. Severn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Severn Bancorp will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company conducts business through its subsidiaries, Severn Savings Bank, FSB (the Bank) and SBI Mortgage Company (SBI). The Bank offers a range of deposit products and originates mortgages in its market of Anne Arundel County, Maryland and in other parts of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

