ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Given a $120.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE NOW) traded up 1.99% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,979 shares. ServiceNow has a one year low of $72.80 and a one year high of $121.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. The stock’s market cap is $20.78 billion.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.11 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $8,076,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David Schneider sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $1,753,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,176,353 shares of company stock worth $132,315,261. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

