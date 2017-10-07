Service Corporation International (SCI) Stake Held by Barings LLC

Barings LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,152 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 777,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 568,279 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,410 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/service-corporation-international-sci-stake-held-by-barings-llc.html.

Service Corporation International (NYSE SCI) opened at 34.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.57 million. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $70,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,613.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 187,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,079.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,800 shares of company stock worth $21,109,153. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.