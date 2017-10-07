Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price target on Seres Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Seres Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) opened at 11.92 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $482.90 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $17.42.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 441.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post ($2.50) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/seres-therapeutics-inc-mcrb-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.