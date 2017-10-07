Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

“SQNS negatively pre-announced 3Q17 results, reducing 3Q17 revenue expectations by ~$5MM from the prior mid-point and shaving $0.01 from the upper end of its EPS range due to continued weakness/pricing pressure in emerging markets broadband CPE equipment and an inventory correction in the Verizon Jetpack business. A Vertical Markets deal also slipped to 4Q17. Management expects the Broadband weakness to continue through year-end. While the CAT 1/CAT M IoT outlook remains intact, we are forced to reduce our forward estimates, which in turn will once again raise concerns about the balance sheet and cash burn. While this near-term impact is disappointing, we remain positive on SQNS given the company’s leadership in narrowband LTE.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

Sequans Communications (NYSE SQNS) opened at 1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The firm’s market capitalization is $157.93 million. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post ($0.25) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 7,727,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 407,010 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 47.2% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a fabless designer, developer and supplier of fourth Generation long term evolution (4G LTE) semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its semiconductor solutions integrate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits (ICs) along with its signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks.

