Senestech, Inc. (SNES) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SenesTech, Inc. developed technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control as opposed to a lethal approach. The Company’s fertility control product candidate, ContraPest(R), will be marketed for use initially in controlling rat infestations. SenesTech, Inc. is based in Flagstaff, Arizona. “

Shares of Senestech (NASDAQ SNES) opened at 1.84 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $19.00 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Senestech has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Senestech will post ($1.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia Ann Williams purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $155,730 and have sold 25,411 shares valued at $57,893. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senestech stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 4.39% of Senestech worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Senestech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology platform and research company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal populations by fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a fertility control product candidate. ContraPest’s technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes.

