Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research report released on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $39.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Semtech Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) opened at 38.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.45. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.91 million. Semtech Corporation had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech Corporation news, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $181,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,294 shares of company stock worth $2,031,987. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation by 74.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation by 515.4% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Corporation in the first quarter worth $137,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

