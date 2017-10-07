Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 2,088.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,207,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,054,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,426,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,910,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Corporation by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 898,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

In other Sysco Corporation news, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $1,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,725 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $396,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,996.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,141,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,829,988. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE SYY) opened at 54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.52. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Sysco Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Sysco Corporation

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

