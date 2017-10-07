SeaWorld Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 32,758 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the typical volume of 2,797 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.44 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Lp purchased 417,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $5,562,808.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- purchased 320,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $4,235,482.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,472,969 shares of company stock valued at $19,324,419. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,092,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,090,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) opened at 13.29 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.14 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.77. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post ($1.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

