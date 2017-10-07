SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SEAS. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.44 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.
SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) opened at 13.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The firm’s market cap is $1.14 billion. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $20.13. SeaWorld Entertainment also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,498 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,058% compared to the average volume of 2,460 put options.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post ($1.72) EPS for the current year.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- purchased 320,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,235,482.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Lp purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $567,312.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,472,969 shares of company stock worth $19,324,419. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% in the second quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 12,024,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,639,000 after buying an additional 7,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 162.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 630,016 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 76.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 414,821 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 39.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,069,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 302,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 27.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.
