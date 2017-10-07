SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEAS. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.44 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) opened at 13.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The firm’s market cap is $1.14 billion. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $20.13. SeaWorld Entertainment also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,498 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,058% compared to the average volume of 2,460 put options.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post ($1.72) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/seaworld-entertainment-inc-seas-rating-increased-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- purchased 320,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,235,482.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Lp purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $567,312.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,472,969 shares of company stock worth $19,324,419. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% in the second quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 12,024,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,639,000 after buying an additional 7,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 162.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 630,016 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 76.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 414,821 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 39.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,069,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 302,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 27.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.