Seaward Management Limited Partnership Sells 169 Shares of Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 207,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 360,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 195,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2,434.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 288,216 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,630,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 177,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $855,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,117 shares of company stock worth $9,409,321 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $51.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE NKE) opened at 52.42 on Friday. Nike, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike, Inc. will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

