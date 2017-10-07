Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Holdings Cut by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology PLC were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 534,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 15.4% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Seagate Technology PLC in the second quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology PLC alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ STX) opened at 33.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.72. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 81.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/seagate-technology-plc-stx-holdings-cut-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, FBN Securities cut Seagate Technology PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.72.

In other news, insider Philip G. Brace bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,585.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.