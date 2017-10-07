SEACOR Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of SEACOR Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SEACOR Holdings worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SEACOR Holdings by 80.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SEACOR Holdings by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SEACOR Holdings by 3.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SEACOR Holdings by 6.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings, Inc. (CKH) opened at 45.93 on Friday. SEACOR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $76.32. The firm’s market capitalization is $814.34 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

Several brokerages have commented on CKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEACOR Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SEACOR Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

SEACOR Holdings Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, is engaged in the business of transportation and logistics, alcohol manufacturing, merchandising, and risk management consultancy. The Company’s segments include, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. Inland River Services segment operates river transportation equipment used for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and petroleum and chemical products.

