Scotiabank restated their hold rating on shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NASDAQ:AMGP) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Antero Midstream GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Antero Midstream GP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Antero Midstream GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.27.

Get Antero Midstream GP LP alerts:

Antero Midstream GP (NASDAQ AMGP) opened at 20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.07. Antero Midstream GP has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scotiabank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/scotiabank-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-antero-midstream-gp-lp-amgp.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGP. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter worth about $259,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter worth about $462,000.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream GP LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream GP LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.