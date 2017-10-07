Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,132 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 80.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 163.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded down 2.36% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,772 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.47.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

In related news, insider Brent Simonich sold 5,696 shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $236,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Curcio sold 33,474 shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,351,680.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,787,557.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,711. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

