Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Consolidated Communications Holdings worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. alerts:

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ CNSL) opened at 20.05 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6683.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.69 million. Consolidated Communications Holdings had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a $0.3874 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Consolidated Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15,500.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-has-7-74-million-holdings-in-consolidated-communications-holdings-inc-cnsl.html.

In other news, Director Wayne Wilson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Anthony Lumpkin purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $101,601.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $242,826.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,688 shares of company stock valued at $495,724. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc is a holding company with operating subsidiaries that provide integrated communications services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.