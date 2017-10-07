Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $7.66 Million Position in American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation during the first quarter worth about $173,622,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation during the first quarter worth about $93,810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation during the first quarter worth about $39,185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation during the first quarter worth about $16,784,000. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation during the first quarter worth about $9,905,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOBC. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr raised shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.01 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ AOBC) opened at 15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of -0.02. American Outdoor Brands Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $129.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.24 million. American Outdoor Brands Corporation had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corporation will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

