Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,239 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of OSI Systems worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Comerica Bank grew its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 119.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 30.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) opened at 95.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.58 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on OSI Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

