Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,116 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 36.9% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 294,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 12.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,528,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after buying an additional 163,292 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 6.0% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 15.94 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $16.20 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $45.85. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 29,656 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 231% compared to the typical volume of 8,957 put options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s payout ratio is -15.36%.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

