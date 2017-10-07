San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 36.9% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 294,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 5.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 12.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,528,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after buying an additional 163,292 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 23.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 34,112.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Vetr cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.27 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE TEVA) opened at 15.94 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm’s market cap is $16.20 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 29,656 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 231% compared to the average daily volume of 8,957 put options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s payout ratio is currently -15.36%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

