San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases Shares of 7,300 Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 3.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 1.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 8.2% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 13.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank AG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie lowered Deutsche Bank AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) opened at 17.21 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $35.55 billion. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $20.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

