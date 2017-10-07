San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases New Stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,449,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,483,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,501 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 1.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,201,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,779,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 497,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Worldwide Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE WYN) opened at 107.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 91.17%. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $31,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

