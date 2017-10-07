Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter AG alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Salzgitter AG from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) opened at 4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Salzgitter AG has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Salzgitter AG (SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/salzgitter-ag-szgpy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

About Salzgitter AG

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology business units. The Strip Steel business unit manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel, cold-rolled steel, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter AG (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.