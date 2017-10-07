Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,137,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286,774 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.04% of Sally Beauty Holdings worth $225,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 227.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 37.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 14.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 7.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,519.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,804.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,250 shares of company stock worth $606,555. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) opened at 19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sally Beauty Holdings had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. Sally Beauty Holdings’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 40.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sally Beauty Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Sally Beauty Holdings Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

