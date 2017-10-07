Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Safeguard Scientifics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.7899977367217 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFE shares. ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) opened at 13.40 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The firm’s market cap is $273.53 million.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post ($3.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc is engaged in providing capital to technology companies within the fields of healthcare, financial services and digital media. The Company holds interest in companies, which it refers to as partner companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in 29 non-consolidated partner companies.

