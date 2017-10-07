Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE RTEC) opened at 26.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $832.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.13. Rudolph Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTEC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

