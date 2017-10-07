RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Holdings Lifted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,548,853 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 10.30% of RR Donnelley & Sons Co worth $90,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co during the second quarter valued at $4,885,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co during the second quarter valued at $612,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 10.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 522,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 171.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 126,135 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 145.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 127,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,421 shares during the period.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ RRD) opened at 10.15 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $710.50 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRD. BidaskClub raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations.

