RPX Corporation (RPXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “RPX Corporation is a provider of patent risk solutions, offering defensive buying, acquisition syndication, patent intelligence and advisory services. The Company provides a subscription-based patent risk management solution where by acquiring patents it mitigates and manages patent risk. It also provides to its clients access to its proprietary patent market intelligence and data. Its clientele compromise companies that design, make or sell technology-based products and services as well as companies that use technology in their businesses. RPX Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of RPX Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of RPX Corporation (NASDAQ RPXC) traded down 0.15% on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 108,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. RPX Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $658.85 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.27 million. RPX Corporation had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPX Corporation will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shelby W. Bonnie sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $425,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mallun Yen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,932. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPX Corporation by 43.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in RPX Corporation in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in RPX Corporation in the first quarter worth about $215,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RPX Corporation in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in RPX Corporation by 16.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPX Corporation

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services.

