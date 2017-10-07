Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,385 ($31.64).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.52) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,400 ($31.83) to GBX 2,450 ($32.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2297.50. 4,355,277 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,168.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,114.36. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,922.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,320.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

