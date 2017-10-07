Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.45) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.38) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.78) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.32) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 269 ($3.57) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.52) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.45).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) opened at 272.60 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 32.33 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 253.04. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 169.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 276.10.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

