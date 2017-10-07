Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.94% of Portland General Electric worth $38,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,705,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,241,000 after purchasing an additional 90,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,573,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) opened at 46.07 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Williams Capital cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

