Royal Bank of Canada Has $37.03 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (RLI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.54% of RLI Corp. worth $37,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. by 624.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI Corp. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered RLI Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI Corp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Has $37.03 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (RLI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/royal-bank-of-canada-has-37-03-million-holdings-in-rli-corp-rli.html.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $173,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 1,000 shares of RLI Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $54,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLI Corp. (RLI) opened at 58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $69.39.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. RLI Corp. had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. RLI Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. RLI Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

RLI Corp. Company Profile

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.