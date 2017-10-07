Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.48% of FirstCash worth $41,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 274,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,844 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. CL King cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $69.00 target price on FirstCash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on FirstCash from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ FCFS) opened at 61.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $416.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Inc will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

