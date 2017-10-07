Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Price Target to $423.00

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $390.00 to $423.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS AG reissued a neutral rating and set a $341.00 price objective (up previously from $312.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sherwin-Williams Company (The) to a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.51.

Get Sherwin-Williams Company (The) alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) opened at 383.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.05. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $239.48 and a 12 month high of $383.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.73 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/royal-bank-of-canada-boosts-sherwin-williams-company-the-shw-price-target-to-423-00.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.