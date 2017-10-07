Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) a $3.00 Price Target

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) received a $3.00 price objective from Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. FBR & Co set a $3.00 price objective on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ascena Retail Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) opened at 2.19 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s market capitalization is $420.46 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Ascena Retail Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 98,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 289,190 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 1,182,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 637,840 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

