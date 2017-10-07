Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) opened at 11.36 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

In other news, VP Gregory L. Pope sold 4,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $45,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,845.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,889 shares of company stock worth $76,653. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator. The Company’s subsidiary, U-Swirl International, Inc (U-Swirl), franchises and operates soft-serve frozen yogurt stores. The Company operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl operations and Other.

