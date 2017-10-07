Rockwell Collins’ (COL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

COL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation cut their price target on Rockwell Collins from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $96.00 price target on Rockwell Collins and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) opened at 132.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.73. Rockwell Collins has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Rockwell Collins’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins will post $6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Collins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade acquired 1,666,667 shares of Rockwell Collins stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $100,000.02. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COL. Waldron LP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 336,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

