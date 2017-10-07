Rocket Fuel (FUEL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rocket Fuel earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.0383749202265 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Rocket Fuel Inc alerts:

FUEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocket Fuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Fuel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rocket Fuel in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Shares of Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 409,199 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $122.18 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Rocket Fuel has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/rocket-fuel-fuel-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Rocket Fuel Company Profile

Rocket Fuel Inc is a technology company, which offers a Programmatic Marketing Platform that is designed for helping marketers and their agencies to connect with consumers through digital media. The Company’s service offerings are organized around platforms, including Data Management Platform (DMP) and Demand Side Platform (DSP), which are used by customers themselves or integrating with other customer relationship management or marketing platforms, and together in various permutations as its Programmatic Marketing Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Fuel Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Fuel Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.